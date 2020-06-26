The Lumineeers (copy) (copy)

The Lumineers have postponed their Omaha concert. A new date has not yet been announced. 

The Lumineers have postponed their Omaha concert a second time.

The popular folk band responsible for hits such as "Ho Hey" and "Stubborn Love" was originally set to play CHI Health Center Omaha in March, and their show was one of the first in Omaha to be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It was rescheduled for Sept. 22, and now the band's concerts scheduled for August and September have been delayed again. A new date has not yet been announced.

Tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the new date. Refunds will be available by request, and Ticketmaster will send an email to ticketholders with instructions.

