Black Crowes

Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes performs during the Vegoose music festival at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2006. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

After several years broken up, The Black Crowes are back together.

And they're headed on the road next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit 1990 album, "Shake Your Money Maker."

The tour includes a concert at CHI Health Center on Aug. 28. 

The blues-rock band's debut album contains singles such as “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.” It was certified five-times multi-platinum, denoting more than 5 million units sold, by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Formed in 1984, the Black Crowes featured guitarist and lead vocalist Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, and a long list of other musicians. Throughout its history, the band released eight studio albums, collaborated with Jimmy Page on a Led Zeppelin covers album and tour and earned a Grammy nomination.

The Crowes broke up twice: Once in 2002 and again in 2013. 

The Robinson brothers, famous for their fighting, insist they've made up. 

 “We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity," Rich Robinson told Rolling Stone. "Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”

For the upcoming tour, the band enlisted all-new members including guitarist Isiah Mitchell, bassist Tim LeFebvre, keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Ojha.

The Black Crowes have a long history of playing the area. They performed four times at Stir Cove between 2006 and 2013 and made four trips to the Civic Auditorium in the early '90s, according to setlist.fm.

Tickets to the band's upcoming Omaha date are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Our best concert photos of 2019

Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.

1 of 122

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription