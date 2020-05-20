We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Black Crowes are the latest band to postpone their concert at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Set for Aug. 28, the band's Omaha concert date has been moved to an unspecified day in 2021 along with the rest of their tour dates.

"The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as its safe. Much love," the band said on social media.

The blues-rock band’s debut album contains singles such as “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.” It was certified five-times multi-platinum, denoting more than 5 million units sold, by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Formed in 1984, the Black Crowes featured guitarist and lead vocalst Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, and a long list of other musicians. Throughout its history, the band released eight studio albums, collaborated with Jimmy Page on a Led Zeppelin covers album and tour and earned a Grammy nomination.

The Crowes broke up twice: Once in 2002 and again in 2013.

The Robinson brothers, famous for their fighting, insist they’ve made up.

“We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity,” Rich Robinson told Rolling Stone. “Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”

The Black Crowes have a long history of playing the area. They performed four times at Stir Cove between 2006 and 2013 and made four trips to the Civic Auditorium in the early ’90s, according to setlist.fm.

