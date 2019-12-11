That pile of old holiday CDs — Mannheim Steamroller and Bing Crosby and the Muppets and Trans-Siberian Orchestra and on and on — are just fine, but be honest: You should consider supplementing your personal holiday classics with a few new releases.
Thankfully, just like every year around this time, there's an onslaught of brand new holiday music ready for ears and your cozy-with-a-cup-of-cocoa, warm-by-the-fire, laughing-with-friends, winter-loving soul.
And we've heard them all.
Allow us to help in your pursuit of novel holiday tunes with our favorite Christmas albums and songs released in 2019.
The best new Christmas and holiday music out in 2019
Green Day, "Xmas Time of Year"
John Legend, "A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition"
Kacey Musgraves, "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show"
Idina Menzel, "Christmas: A Season of Love"
Michael Bublé, "White Christmas"
Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, "Winter Wonderland"
"This Warm December, A Brushfire Holiday Vol. 3"
"You Wish"
Lucy Dacus, "Last Christmas"
Rob Halford, "Celestial"
Alessia Cara, "Make It To Christmas"
Jonas Brothers, "Like It's Christmas"
"Hanukkah+"
Los Lobos, "Llegó Navidad"
Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, "Christmas Valentine"
Blink-182, "Not Another Christmas Song"
HAIM, "Halleluljah"
McFly, "Santa Claus is Coming to Town"
Elle King and Ronnie Spector, "Under the Mistletoe"
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, "It's Christmas"
The Regrettes feat. Dylan Minnette "Holiday-ish"
Ne-Yo, "Another Kind of Christmas"
Puss N Boots "Christmas All Over Again"
Chicago, "Chicago Christmas"
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, "Big Band Holiday II"
Josh Rouse, "The Holiday Sounds Of Josh Rouse"
Robbie Williams, "The Christmas Present"
