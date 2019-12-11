Santa Ukulele Teaser

There's a ton of new holiday music out in 2019.

 PEXELS.COM

It's time to refresh your Christmas music.

That pile of old holiday CDs — Mannheim Steamroller and Bing Crosby and the Muppets and Trans-Siberian Orchestra and on and on — are just fine, but be honest: You should consider supplementing your personal holiday classics with a few new releases.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Thankfully, just like every year around this time, there's an onslaught of brand new holiday music ready for ears and your cozy-with-a-cup-of-cocoa, warm-by-the-fire, laughing-with-friends, winter-loving soul.

And we've heard them all. 

Allow us to help in your pursuit of novel holiday tunes with our favorite Christmas albums and songs released in 2019.

The best new Christmas and holiday music out in 2019

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription