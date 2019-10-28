sturgill-simpson_19743084452_o

Sturgill Simpson performs at Sokol Auditorium in Omaha, Neb., on July 15, 2015.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sturgill Simpson is coming to Omaha next year, but where he will play is still a bit of a mystery.

Late Sunday, the country singer posted a tour poster advertising his 2020 run with "Nose on the Grindstone" singer Tyler Childers. But none of the dates, including an April 9 spot in Omaha, included venues. 

#wherethefuckissturgillgoing

A country singer from Kentucky, Simpson has garnered attention for always doing his own thing. First, he was lauded for his deep Southern howl and traditional country sound. Then critics adored him for taking a left turn on "Metamodern Sounds in Country Music," which Rolling Stone said was "what Waylon would have sounded like if he had taken Willie‘s drugs." His follow-up, the decidedly alternative country album "Sailor's Guide to Earth," earned him a Grammy Award.

This year, Simpson released the decidedly non-country "Sound & Fury," an album full of charged-up, swampy rock 'n' roll. (It also was released alongside an associated anime film, of all things, on Netflix.) 

The tour poster for Simpson's 2020 tour said tickets will be available Nov. 8. 

Simpson last played Omaha in 2015.

