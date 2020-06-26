Goo Goo Dolls Fans (copy)

Fans raise their hands in the air during a Goo Goo Dolls concert at Stir Cove.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Stir Cove has canceled its entire 2020 concert lineup due to coronavirus.

The popular outdoor Councils Bluffs concert venue had announced many of its performers for the summer season, but they have all been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

“This is the first time in its 17-year history of entertainment in Council Bluffs that the Summer Concert Series will take a hiatus,” said Missy Hardersen, a regional vice president for entertainment for Harrah's, which owns the venue. “Like all of you, we are so sad not to be able to bring concerts this summer to Stir Cove, but we look forward to next summer 2021 when we can all enjoy the music again.” 

Tickets will be refunded for canceled concerts Kesha, Steve Miller Band, Kaleo and Dropkick Murphys/Rancid. Season pass holders will also be refunded.

Concerts from the Struts, Brothers Osborne, Lauv and Coheed & Cambria have been postponed, but new dates have not yet been announced. 

Darius Rucker has been rescheduled to June 19, and Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket have been rescheduled to June 25.

Fans with tickets to postponed and rescheduled shows are asked to retain their tickets, which will be valid for the new dates. If fans are unable to attend those dates, they can return them to the point of purchase within 30 days of a new date being announced.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

