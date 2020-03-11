The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging fans who are sick or at risk for serious illness to avoid Wednesday's concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hip-hop star DaBaby's concert is scheduled to take place Wednesday night in Lincoln.
Country singer Blake Shelton and folk group The Lumineers are also set to play CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday and Saturday respectively.
The concerts contrast to other events that have been affected such as the NCAA basketball tournament and boys state basketball tournament, which are being held but without large audiences in attendance.
DaBaby's concert is expected to draw a younger audience that is at lower risk, according to Pat Lopez, interim health director of Lincoln's health department. Also, there's no reason to believe any of the expected attendees have been exposed to the virus.
"The concert involves about 6,000 participants at one location for several hours, while the (boys basketball) tournament would have drawn about 15,000 people to the multi-day, multi-venue event," read a press release from Lopez.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
The concerts, which will draw thousands to the two arenas, will happen as scheduled, arena officials said.
"Whether or not an event happens is at the discretion of the promoter," said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates CHI Health Center. "Our operations are unaffected."
It is still possible that one of the concerts could get postponed, and arena officials are in contact with the concert promoters and others.
"We have to remain in contact with local elected and health officials and be prepared if they make a decision," Engdahl said.
Multiple concert tours and music festivals have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus.
Coachella and Stagecoach, music festivals in California, were pushed to the fall, and South by Southwest, a music and tech conference in Austin, Texas, was canceled.
Close
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Heavy adjusts their glasses while playing with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Ray Luzier plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays guitar as lead singer Jonathan Davis is reflected in a mirror during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Rosie Bones plays with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Heavy adjusts their glasses while playing with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Ray Luzier plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Jonathan Davis sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley sings during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays guitar as lead singer Jonathan Davis is reflected in a mirror during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Bones UK's Carmen Vandenberg plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Rosie Bones plays with Bones UK during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Korn's Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Country star Jason Aldean performs for a crowd of more than 14,000 at the CHI Health Center on Friday night.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs at a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone performs a sold-out concert at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 4, 2020.
Post Malone stood onstage alone for all but one song Tuesday night in Omaha.
Post Malone performs at CHI Health Center on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.