Some fans have been urged by health department officials not to attend DaBaby's concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging fans who are sick or at risk for serious illness to avoid Wednesday's concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Hip-hop star DaBaby's concert is scheduled to take place Wednesday night in Lincoln.

Country singer Blake Shelton and folk group The Lumineers are also set to play CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday and Saturday respectively.

The concerts contrast to other events that have been affected such as the NCAA basketball tournament and boys state basketball tournament, which are being held but without large audiences in attendance.

DaBaby's concert is expected to draw a younger audience that is at lower risk, according to Pat Lopez, interim health director of Lincoln's health department. Also, there's no reason to believe any of the expected attendees have been exposed to the virus. 

"The concert involves about 6,000 participants at one location for several hours, while the (boys basketball) tournament would have drawn about 15,000 people to the multi-day, multi-venue event," read a press release from Lopez.

The concerts, which will draw thousands to the two arenas, will happen as scheduled, arena officials said.

"Whether or not an event happens is at the discretion of the promoter," said Kristyna Engdahl, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which operates CHI Health Center. "Our operations are unaffected."

It is still possible that one of the concerts could get postponed, and arena officials are in contact with the concert promoters and others.

"We have to remain in contact with local elected and health officials and be prepared if they make a decision," Engdahl said.

Multiple concert tours and music festivals have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. Coachella and Stagecoach, music festivals in California, were pushed to the fall, and South by Southwest, a music and tech conference in Austin, Texas, was canceled.

Pearl Jam and the Zac Brown Band postponed their spring concert tours.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

