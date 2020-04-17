Blackstone Corner

The patio of the Blackstone Corner apartments will be the site of a free Balcony Ballads concert April 25.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

You might soon see Blackstone-area residents doing the balcony boogie.

They will be listening to Balcony Ballads — free, live outdoor concerts at apartment complex patios and courtyards in the Blackstone District.

Greenslate Management is coordinating the concerts each weekend this month. The next one is Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Union near 41st and Harney Streets, featuring Daniel and The Deliverance, a bluegrass band that also plays 1980s pop songs. On April 25, DJ Crabrangucci will perform at The Blackstone Corner complex near 38th and Farnam Streets.

Nearby restaurants will have food and drink for takeout or delivery so you can turn the event into a party, with proper social distancing, of course.

Musician Aly Peeler was the featured artist at the first concert last week.

"Having people out on their balconies, shouting from their windows, it's all slightly normal again," Peeler said. "I had more faith that we will be able to play music again and celebrate again."

