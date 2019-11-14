If you want to see one of the best heavy metal bands of all time, you should be in Omaha on Monday.

It just might be your last chance to see Slayer.

Slayer is about to say goodbye to touring with its farewell tour, “The Final Campaign,” which stops at the CHI Health Center on Monday.

(It’s one of the final eight concerts on the band’s tour, which closes out at the end of the month.)

The influential, Grammy-winning band behind songs such as “Raining Blood” is considered a pioneering thrash metal band and one of the best metal bands ever.

But who else is on that list?

GOODBYE, SLAYER

Kerry King of Slayer performs during the 2015 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. 

Slayer is hanging up its Flying V guitars.

The heavy metal band is currently on the final leg of its “The Final Campaign” farewell tour.

But that doesn’t mean the end of the band.

Rick Sales, Slayer’s manager, told MassLive that the band will continue even if it stops touring in the future.

“I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn’t mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring,” he said. “I always thought of it as, ‘You go out on top.’ They made that decision. They’re not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”

For this last tour, the band is pulling out all the stops. For starters, the slate of opening bands isn’t full of no-name up-and-comers. It’s packed with already-popular metal and alternative icons Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.

What will fans see at the concert? Some kind of spectacle. According to the band, it’s a large production. Slayer’s tour enlists 32 crew as well as three bus drivers and four truck drivers. The pyrotechnic display typically involves 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of isopropyl alcohol.

