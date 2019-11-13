Sir Elton's farewell concert is produced as a career retrospective, so expect to hear songs such as "Rocket Man," "Bennie and the Jets," "Tiny Dancer," "Candle in the Wind" and "The Bitch Is Back" as well as hear John tell stories about creating that iconic music. The tour kicked off in late 2018 and currently has dates scheduled through December 2020.
After 50 years of touring, John said he is stepping back from the stage to spend more time with his family.
“It’s been the most incredible journey and one I never expected. I’ve had the most amazing time,” he said in Omaha. “Thank you for the love, the loyalty, the generosity and the kindness you’ve shown me all that time."
Tickets to his Lincoln concert go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Elton John performs during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 12.
