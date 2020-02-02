...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM A
TRACE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING TO NEAR 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. BE PREPARED FOR
POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.
In a lightning-quick performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira ripped through a succession of their hit songs plus a few more in their 12 minutes on stage.
They also leaned heavily on their respective catalogs of Spanish-language hits, an obvious nod to the city in which they were performing. Both of the stars were backed by what seemed like hundreds of dancers doing complicated choreography that the stars matched move for move.
Shakira kicked things off with a medley that included “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie” before Lopez took the stage to sing songs that included “Waiting For Tonight” and “Jenny From the Block.” Rappers Bad Bunny and J. Balvin joined the pair for quick, two-song cameos.
Then Lopez and Shakira finished the show together performing “Let’s Get Loud,” a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Wake Waka.”
So let’s look at the best and worst moments from Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The Good
They went hard. There was no moment of that show that wasn’t filled with movement. It seemed like hundreds of dancers were involved in the choreography, and it was impressive that both Shakira and Lopez could not only keep up but do it as well as the pros backing them. With Lopez expertly twirling on a pole, I have no doubt that pole dancing classes will have an uptick in interested customers Monday.
Bad Bunny and J. Balvin’s cameos were perfect. Each was on stage for a couple songs, adding a new element to punctuate the performance before stepping aside to let Lopez and Shakira shine. They were just right.
With the Super Bowl in Miami this year, the performers were a natural fit. Each of the four artists performed in Spanish at various points. Lopez appeared draped in a cape that had the American flag on one side and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. And Shakira signed off by saying, “Muchas gracias!”
Lopez and Shakira actually sang. (So far as I can tell.) They most likely used some vocal guide tracks, but their lip movements matched what we could hear on TV. Kudos.
It was fun. My 6-year-old was up and dancing the whole time.
The Bad
It was too fast. Too many songs were smashed into too short a time frame. By the time I would recognize a song or get into a groove with it, they would switch to the next one. In 12 minutes, they played about as many songs. It was frenetic.
The halftime show wasn’t original. At least, it wasn't outside of the performers themselves. Pop star performing with loads of dancers? We’ve seen that with Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake within the last several years.
Lopez and Shakira don’t have the same star power that other performers had. The list of performers from the last decade or so includes name after name with a huge slate of iconic songs. I didn’t recognize quite as many of the songs, which admittedly might be because of my personal taste, as I did when, say, Beyoncé or Bruno Mars played.
A few moments seemed off. Most of the performance was tightly choreographed, but Shakira didn’t sing all the words to parts of “Hips Don’t Like,” and Lopez had a few moments when she seemed to need help from her dancers.
The Verdict
It was pretty middle-of-the-road, offering some glitzy action and hip-shaking songs. But those songs weren’t all that memorable, and they came a little too fast and a little too disjointed to be all that impactful. It was fun, but several years from now, this halftime show won’t make any lists of the best ever, and it won’t make any worst lists, either. In fact, we may have trouble remembering it even happened.
But at least it was fun while it happened.
