Country star Jason Aldean was backed by a rock ’n’ roll four-piece, plus a pedal steel guitar player who was there to add flavor.
Roaring guitars you could feel in your chest. Slamming drumbeats smashed out like rhythmic thunder. A sold-out arena roaring at every guitar solo and each hit song.
No, not Guns N’ Roses, Nickelback or Metallica. Not even close.
On Friday night at the CHI Health Center Omaha, we got a taste of country star Jason Aldean, as amped up and rocking as a country star can go.
Aldean played nearly 90 minutes for a crowd of more than 14,000, and other than his Georgia twang, lyrics about textiles and whiskey and faintly heard pedal steel guitar, you might be hard-pressed to realize what you were listening to if you somehow stumbled into the rumbling arena.
In a Charlie Daniels Band T-shirt and a tightly curved cowboy hat, Aldean took the stage with a decidedly rock ’n’ roll four-piece backing him plus one pedal steel player who was there to add that country flavor but was much more often drowned out by his screeching bandmates.
Back in the middle of the movement, Aldean was perhaps the icon of so-called bro country, which typically features iconic good-time country imagery about beer cans, campfires, cute girls and other famous country songs.
And Friday’s show made me wonder: Has country music passed Jason Aldean? Female country singers are demanding equal radio time to their male counterparts, and they’re getting it. Up-and-comers are more likely to reference classic country singers than sing about partying all night in the moonlight.
Amping the rock elements to get the crowd to feel like they’re watching AC/DC was very much a thing up to a decade back. It felt like every new male country star was doing it, including Luke Bryan, Florida-Georgia Line, Jake Owen and Blake Shelton.
And while Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs have gained a ton of traction, here’s Aldean still doing it all.
Released late last year, Aldean’s latest album, “9,” features much of the same stuff, and he played it Friday night.
Did fans hate it, preferring to wait for his more traditional stuff about tractors and dirt roads?
Oh no. Not at all. The fans in Omaha loved every minute of it, shouting the words to new tunes such as “Rearview Town” and familiar songs like “Amarillo Sky.”
Reflecting back on my question above, maybe some of country is moving in a new direction, but Aldean isn’t. He’s staying the course, and his fans are staying with him.
In an arena packed with bodies, Aldean was strutting across the stage belting out hits such as “Hicktown” while fans went wild all around him.
“What’s up, Omaha, Nebraska? How you feelin’ tonight?” he asked. “You guys sound like a lively crowd. … We’re gonna play you guys everything we’ve got.”
Fans raised their glasses as he sampled his new whiskey, a collaboration with Florida-Georgia Line that was released the day of the Omaha show. They cheered for Miranda Lambert, who duetted with him via prerecorded video on “Drowns the Whiskey.” And they screamed when Aldean hit with his hardest rocker, “When the Lights Come On.”
But it was the end of the show, which contained his oldest hits, that got Aldean’s faithful worked up the most. The concert’s final minutes included “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Hicktown” and “My Kinda Party.”
Of course, his fans knew every word, and Aldean was happy to be surrounded by such devotees.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been back to Omaha,” Aldean said. “We’ve been excited to see you guys.”
