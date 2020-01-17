A trio of '90s hitmakers are teaming up for this year's "Last Summer On Earth" tour, and they're coming to Stir Cove.
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will play the Council Bluffs venue on June 27.
Known for a string of hits in the late ’90s and early aughts such as the No. 1 hit “One Week” as well as “Pinch Me” and “It’s All Been Done,” Barenaked Ladies have three platinum albums.
Gin Blossoms scored hits with "Hey Jealousy" and "Til I Hear It From You" while Toad the Wet Sprocket hit big with "All I Want" and other songs.
All three artists continue to make music and have released new albums within the last five years.
Tickets to see the trio of alt rockers will go on sale Jan. 24 via Ticketmaster.
