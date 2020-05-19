Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts has canceled its 2020 tour.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rascal Flatts and Nickelback have canceled their concerts in Omaha.

Both groups canceled their entire 2020 tours due to the novel coronavirus. 

Set to be a farewell tour, Rascal Flatts' outing was scheduled to stop at CHI Health Center Omaha on Aug. 1. 

"Flattheads, after a lot of difficult conversations that we never thought we would be having, we have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our Farewell Tour," the band said in a statement. "We love you and can’t thank you enough for being on this journey with us! Thank you for understanding."

Nickelback's Aug. 9 concert would have been its first in Omaha since 2017.

"So many have been affected by this, and that is not something we take for granted," the band said in a statement. "The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times"

Ticket holders for both shows are being asked to visit livenation.com/refund for refund information.

The cancellations are two more entries in a series of scrapped and postponed shows at the Omaha arena. The next scheduled concert there is Dan + Shay on Aug. 13.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email