The annual Playing With Fire concert series has been postponed until 2021.
The annual free concerts had planned to move to the Capitol Distric for this summer's events on, July 24, July 25 and Aug. 22.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our fans, our volunteers, and our performers,” said Jeff Davis, Playing with Fire’s promoter, in a statement. “While we are disappointed in changing our plans this year, we are pleased to announce that all artists scheduled for 2020 are reconfirmed for 2021. We are excited to have added an additional date in 2021 date as well.”
Playing With Fire will take place July 16, July 17, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 in 2021, and the concerts will still be held at the Capitol District.
