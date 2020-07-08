Omaha’s Jazz on the Green returns this week — as a virtual concert experience.
The kickoff performance in the series, dubbed Jazz on Your Green, features Darcy Malone and the Tangle with opening act The Kris Lager Band. The concert will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. Thursday on Omaha Performing Arts’ Facebook and YouTube pages.
Jazz on Your Green will run through July, with shows every Thursday. Other acts in the lineup are Ladama on July 16, Farofa on July 23 and Matt Wallace on July 30.
Omaha Performing Arts announced in April that Jazz on the Green, which is typically held in Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park, would not go on as a live event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
