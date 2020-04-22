This summer's Jazz on the Green concert series has been canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the president of Omaha Performing Arts announced Wednesday.
The annual free concert series is held at Midtown Crossing in Turner Park. The concerts, held on six Thursdays in July and August, draw more than 50,000 people.
“It was a very difficult decision. We understand how disappointing this announcement will be to the thousands of Omahans looking forward to Jazz on the Green,” said Joan Squires, Omaha Performing Arts president. “However, our priority is the health and safety of our audiences and artists. Because the concerts attract such large crowds, we believe it’s the responsible decision."
Squires said the series will return in the summer of 2021.
The organization is making plans to continue concerts online via a free livestream. Omaha Performing Arts will have more information available in May.
Earlier this week, the organization canceled the May 2 Grace Kelly concert in the 1200 Club series and "Extreme Cave Diving" with diver and environmental anthropologist Kenny Broad that was to be held May 12 as part of the National Geographic Live series.
