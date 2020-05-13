We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of Omaha area concerts since mid-March, but one local venue is bringing them back.

Falconwood Park will host drive-in concerts starting this weekend.

The Bellevue park located at 905 Allied Road has hosted drive-in movies in previous seasons, and it's the venue for concerts and festivals such as the Hullabaloo Music Festival.

Tickets for the concerts are available at the Falconwood Facebook page.

Park owner Brandon Miller said he has been working with local government and law enforcement officials to make sure the event conforms to social-distancing guidelines.

A maximum of six people per vehicle will be allowed. Concertgoers may sit in their vehicle or outside on blankets and chairs on the driver's side only. Mingling between groups will not be allowed, and masks must be worn outside of vehicles.

Food and alcohol will be available for purchase from your phone, with delivery directly to your parking space. The venue will only accept credit cards.

Restrooms will be open, but concertgoers will need to maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet when out of their vehicles.

People will be asked to leave if they violate the rules.

Falconwood has been subject to a few disasters in recent years. Miller and a wedding party hid out when a tornado struck nearby in 2017. The floods of 2019 left the park submerged. And now the novel coronavirus has canceled the park's wedding and and event bookings.

But now the park has booked six area bands through June, and it is opening its seasonal RV bookings, too.

"When life hands you lemons, you book Lemon Fresh Day," Miller said in a press release.

May 15 - Eckophonic

May 16 - Jon Wayne and the Pain

May 23 - Kris Lager Band

May 24 - Pet Rock

June 5 - Lemon Fresh Day

June 27 - Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020