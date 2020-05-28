We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The String Sprouts concert with the Omaha Symphony has become a tradition each spring.

Hundreds of young strings students from the Omaha Conservatory of Music usually take the stage with the symphony to celebrate the end of their school year.

About 1,300 violin, cello and viola students participated in the program this year, but the coronavirus put a temporary end to their live programs.

So on Saturday, the kids will play virtually with a symphony quartet for a concert that will be streamed online. It will premiere at 11 a.m. on the conservatory’s YouTube channel. Both the symphony and the conservatory will post the video on their social media platforms.

The symphony musicians — Christopher Hake, Rico Amador, Jesse Griggs and Samuel Pierce-Ruhland — will play the first movement of Antonin Dvorak’s “American Quartet” and pieces from the Sprouts repertoire such as “Pop Goes the Weasel” and “Boil Them Cabbage Down.” The students will play along at home, where those watching in person will take photos and share them on the Internet with the hashtag #streamedsprouts.

Pieces composed by winners of the annual Sprouts composition contest are also on the program.

