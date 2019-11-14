If you want to see one of the best heavy metal bands of all time, you should be in Omaha on Monday.
It just might be your last chance to see Slayer.
(It’s one of the final eight concerts on the band’s tour, which closes out at the end of the month.)
The influential, Grammy-winning band behind songs such as “Raining Blood” is considered a pioneering thrash metal band and one of the best metal bands ever.
But who else is on that list?
15. Gwar
Covered in makeup and props and swearing up and down that they were from another planet made Gwar iconic. The music? Yeah, y’know. It’s fine. Funny, often. But it’s the Gwar experience that puts them on this list.
14. Led Zeppelin
Wait, is Led Zeppelin metal? Let’s skip past that debate and just say whether they’re metal or not, they laid the groundwork for countless metal bands that came after. Jimmy Page’s guitars. Songs about God and Valhalla and black riders. Robert Plant hitting the impossible notes while John Bonham hammered on behind him.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
13. Megadeth
Dave Mustaine was famously booted from Metallica. Putting it lightly, he was upset. Determined to wipe Metallica off the map, Mustaine created his own band, and while they didn’t exactly destroy his former colleagues, they are an iconic and influential group. Not bad, Dave.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
12. Cannibal Corpse
The pioneering death metal band took the wailing, super-fast music of its predecessors and then amped it up. And added growling, howling vocals. And turned its themes to the horrific. That is very metal.
11. Tool
You could call them prog rock. Or alternative. Maybe hard rock? But they are definitely metal, even if they don’t play fast or sound all that much like Black Sabbath. Musically, their guitars are heavy and the band constantly uses complex time signatures. There’s also the definitely metal-influenced, intricate and philosophical lyrics from frontman Maynard James Keenan.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
10. Dio
Ronnie James Dio was truly brilliant. His runs in Rainbow and Black Sabbath were both great, and then he went and pulled it off again with his eponymous band. With an ever-changing lineup of backing musicians, Dio continually produced metal gems until his death in 2010.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
9. Pantera
Before they were the Pantera we know, the band was a glam metal act. Enter Phil Anselmo, with whom they changed direction to a mix of hardcore, hard rock and thrash that would eventually be called groove metal. The Texas band burned bright and loud and fast, producing five excellent records in the decade it existed.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
8. Anthrax
Anthrax can be hard to pin down, considering it has had multiple lead singers and collaborated with Public Enemy. But here’s the thing: Through it all, it's been solid, continually producing excellent thrash (partly thanks to constant guitarist Scott Ian’s riffage) no matter who was behind the mic.
IGNACIO GALVEZ
7. Mastodon
These days, metal is something of a niche genre. But Mastodon has broken out of that pocket with epic and exhilarating albums with intricate themes and even more complex music. The band started out influenced by Metallica and ended up creating one of the
best metal albums of all time, a concept album based on Moby Dick.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
6. Slayer
I have a recommendation: If you truly want to feel what heavy metal can do to you, put on “Raining Blood” and sit down in front of a good pair of speakers. Make sure you turn up the volume first. You’ll feel the thunder of those triple drum beats in your chest and the punishing rhythm as sheets of guitar riffage wash over you.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
5. Judas Priest
When you’re talking about bands that defined metal music as we understand it, you have to talk about Judas Priest first and foremost. They did it in two ways, first with their studded-leather image and then with their music, which featured metal elements we now consider standard. Judas Priest was the band that had twin lead guitars, anthemic songs and Rob Halford, a singer with crazy range. The attitude on “Breaking the Law” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” is just a bonus.
4. Motörhead
Play it louder. Play it faster. Play it with attitude. If there were ever any rules for how Motörhead was going to make music, those were them. Led by Lemmy Kilmeister, an unlikely seeming frontman if you’ve ever seen one, the band cranked out album after album of aggressive, speedy and voluminous rock ’n’ roll.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
3. Metallica
There’s no arguing with the sheer number of excellent Metallica songs. Have you ever
seen the band in concert? It’s a barrage of iconic songs so numerous that you think they’ve run out of familiar material halfway through, but they just keep coming at you with more: “Enter Sandman” and “One” and “Master of Puppets” and so much more. It’s amazing, but also exhausting. But I have to say, though they’re one of the greats, I also must be honest. They’d be higher on this list if they hadn’t had so many missteps. (Nobody wants to relive “Reload” or “St. Anger” or — ugh — “Lulu.”)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2. Iron Maiden
Need a good workout? Put on “The Trooper” or “Run to the Hills” or “2 Minutes to Midnight,” and you’ll instantly feel ready to run a marathon. Or bust out some push-ups. Or run through brick walls. Such is the power of Maiden, a veritable wall of unstoppable sound, from its triple guitar attack to Nicko McBrain’s complicated drumming to Bruce Dickinson’s powerful wail. It doesn’t hurt that the band has the coolest mascot in heavy metal history.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
1. Black Sabbath
They started heavy metal. They just did. Tuned-down and sluggish and unstoppable riffing just wasn’t a thing before Sabbath. Pair that with dark lyrics and Ozzy Osbourne’s iconic, high-pitched vocals, and you have heavy metal, which felt all the more dark and ominous considering it was created in the face of hippie culture and folk music. Just listen to “Iron Man,” and you’ll realize just what is meant by the term “heavy metal.” And all this greatness came despite having multiple singers, the greatest of whom were wild opposites but excellent in their own rights: Dio and Osbourne. Long live Black Sabbath!
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
GOODBYE, SLAYER
Kerry King of Slayer performs during the 2015 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.
PAUL A. HEBERT/AP
Slayer is hanging up its Flying V guitars.
The heavy metal band is currently on the final leg of its “The Final Campaign” farewell tour.
But that doesn’t mean the end of the band.
Rick Sales, Slayer’s manager,
told MassLive that the band will continue even if it stops touring in the future.
“I totally get that they made a decision to stop touring. That doesn’t mean the end of the band. It’s just the end of touring,” he said. “I always thought of it as, ‘You go out on top.’ They made that decision. They’re not milking it. From that standpoint, I get it and they made the right choice.”
For this last tour, the band is pulling out all the stops. For starters, the slate of opening bands isn’t full of no-name up-and-comers. It’s packed with already-popular metal and alternative icons Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals.
What will fans see at the concert? Some kind of spectacle. According to the band, it’s a large production. Slayer’s tour enlists 32 crew as well as three bus drivers and four truck drivers. The pyrotechnic display typically involves 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of isopropyl alcohol.
