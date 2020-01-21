Nickelback is coming back to Omaha.
The multiplatinum-selling rock band will hit the road this summer playing its album “All the Right Reasons” in its entirety. The smash-hit album, which charted at No. 1 and sold more than 10 million copies in the United States, contains hit singles including “Photograph,” “Animals” and “Rockstar.”
Nickelback’s tour, which includes Stone Temple Pilots as an opening act, will come to the CHI Health Center on Aug. 9.
Nickelback is a familiar face at the arena. The band has played there six times, most recently in 2017.
