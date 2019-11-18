2015 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival (copy) (copy)

Monday's Slayer concert at CHI Health Center Omaha has been pushed back from its original start time.

The concert featuring Slayer, Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will now begin at 7 p.m.

Parking lots near the arena open at 5 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. 

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster or the venue box office. 

Slayer is currently on the final leg of its “The Final Campaign” farewell tour. The Omaha date is one of the final 10 stops on the tour, and it will be a big one. According to the band, the tour enlists 32 crew members as well as three bus drivers and four truck drivers. The pyrotechnic display typically involves 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of isopropyl alcohol.

