Omaha Performing Arts on Wednesday announced plans to build a $109 million music venue with performance and education spaces in downtown Omaha.

The venue will be located between Dodge Street and Capitol Avenue and 11th and 12th Streets.

Fundraising is underway for the facility, which is planned to open in 2023.

Omaha Performing Arts said in a press release that some artists have passed over Omaha because of the lack of a downtown live music venue of this size and configuration. 

“We believe the live music venue will significantly improve music opportunities available in Omaha, especially for the key audience demographic of 21 to 45 years old," said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires. 

The Omaha area already is a seemingly crowded space for music venues. 

The new venue will be across the street from the Holland Performing Arts Center and less than a mile from the Orpheum Theater, both of which are operated by Omaha Performing Arts.

20191107_liv_musicvenue

The area also is home to arenas including Ralston Arena, Baxter Arena and CHI Health Center, as well as smaller music venues such as Slowdown in north downtown and The Waiting Room in Benson. Stir Cove is across the river in Council Bluffs, and a new indoor-outdoor music venue is under construction in La Vista

The new downtown venue has a planned capacity for a standing audience of 1,500 to 3,000. It will be designed by Ennead Architects and Holland Basham Architects. 

After fundraising is complete, construction is planned to start in 2020.

"The addition of this venue will play a major role in expanding its offerings, providing a unique, flexible space for local performing arts organizations to develop new works and a space to host touring bands and concerts," the press release said.

20191107_liv_musicvenue_zl1

Omaha Performing Arts has identified an area northeast of the Holland Center for a new downtown music venue. The area is currently a surface parking lot.

Currently a parking lot, the site of the venue was once considered as a possible headquarters for HDR. Earlier this year, the City of Omaha sold two slivers of adjacent city property to Omaha Performing Arts, which already owned the rest of the block.

Omaha Performing Arts' previous plans called for expanding east of the Holland onto property that holds three historic buildings. Proponents of historic preservation worried that some or all of the buildings might be demolished.

The arts group backed off those plans in 2016 after a public outcry over the possible land-swap deal involving the city, the group and HDR Inc. In the end, HDR chose to build in Aksarben Village.

Our best concert photos of 2019

Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.

1 of 122

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.