20201014_liv_matchboxtwenty (copy)

Matchbox Twenty is, from left, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, Rob Thomas and Kyle Cook.

 ATLANTIC RECORDS

Matchbox Twenty has rescheduled its 2020 tour including a planned Sept. 8 concert at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The band will play the arena on Sept. 9, 2021. 

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders can request a refund at livenation.com/refund

Fellow ’90s hitmakers The Wallflowers were set to open the shows, but they are no longer listed on the bill.

Matchbox Twenty scored a series of hits with its debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You,” in 1997. Certified 12 times platinum, it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time and includes songs such as “3AM,” “Push” and “Long Day.”

Led by Rob Thomas, the band has released four albums, the most recent coming in 2012.

The 20 best concerts of 2019

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email