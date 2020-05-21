20201014_liv_matchboxtwenty (copy)

Matchbox Twenty postponed its 2020 concert in Omaha to next year.

 ATLANTIC RECORDS

Matchbox Twenty has postponed its 2020 tour dates to next year.

That includes a planned Sept. 8 concert at CHI Health Center Omaha. Rescheduled dates have not yet been announced. 

"We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put your safety first," the band said on social media. "Please stay safe and healthy & we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

Matchbox Twenty's tour included more than 50 dates, and fellow '90s hitmakers The Wallflowers were set to open the shows. 

Matchbox Twenty scored a series of hits with its debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You,” in 1997. Certified 12 times platinum, it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time, and includes songs such as “3AM,” “Push” and “Long Day.”

Led by Rob Thomas, the band has released four albums, the most recent coming in 2012.

Led by Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers are a Grammy-winning band with hits including “One Headlight.”

Matchbox Twenty's postponement is the fifth concert at the arena to be or pushed back in recent days. The Weeknd, Nickelback, Rascal Flatts and The Black Crowes have each canceled or postponed concert dates. Only one concert, Dan + Shay, remains on the venue's calendar in August.

