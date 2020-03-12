The Lumineeers (copy)

The Lumineers postponed Saturday's concert at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

Several artists scheduled to play concerts in Omaha have postponed their dates until later in 2020 dute to the coronavirus, but Blake Shelton's show Thursday is still happening.

The Lumineers have postponed Saturday’s concert at CHI Health Center Omaha, and Dan + Shay postponed a concert set for April at the arena. Bob Weir also postponed Sunday's show at the Orpheum Theater. The Floozies have postponed their concert set for March 19 at The Waiting Room Lounge.

The Lumineers rescheduled two concerts, including one at CHI Health Center Omaha, to late summer due to concerns over coronavirus. The concert will now take place on Sept. 22.

"The health and safety of our fans and the people who work with us is our greatest concern. So, due to the escalating COVID-19 health concerns, we need to reschedule our upcoming shows in St. Paul and Omaha," the band said in a statement. "We are truly grateful for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you later this year. Our hearts go out to the families affected by this pandemic... Although we would most definitely prefer to continue the tour, we feel it is in the best interest of all involved at this time to follow the advice of health officials to limit gatherings of large crowds."

Fans are being asked to hold onto their tickets to use at the later date. Those seeking a refund can get one via Ticketmaster.

Country duo Dan + Shay are also postponing their spring tour, which included a date at CHI Health Center Omaha on April 18. The group will now play the arena on Aug. 13.

"These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear," the group said in a statement. 

Tickets for Dan + Shay will be honored at the new date. 

A founder of the Grateful Dead, Weir has postponed his Omaha show until Oct. 14. Tickets for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Ticketholders can seek a refund via Ticket Omaha.

The Floozies have not yet announced a new date for their Omaha concert.

Thursday’s concert at CHI Health Center featuring country star Blake Shelton is still set to go on. Shelton’s crew is at the arena setting up for the show.

Multiple concert tours and music festivals have been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus. Coachella and Stagecoach, music festivals in California, were pushed to the fall. South by Southwest, a music and tech conference in Austin, Texas, was canceled.

Michael Buble, Kenny Chessney, Pearl Jam and the Zac Brown Band have also postponed spring concert tours.

Our best concert photos of 2020

1 of 42

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started