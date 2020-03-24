Bright Eyes has released its first new material in nearly a decade.
"Persona Non Grata" is the band's first song from its upcoming, as-yet-untitled album, which will be released on Dead Oceans.
Sung in Conor Oberst's trademark wavering vocals, the song is one of personal turmoil, seeming to bring up past pain, asking "how can we reconcile?" With the background of thumping drums, lightly played acoustic guitar and aching bagpipes, it hits a refrain of "you want to be true to you once again/you want me to be true to you once again."
Bright Eyes — Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott — had been busy individually, but they have not toured or made an album since 2011.
But now the iconic, Omaha-based indie rock band is back with new music and a world tour, which was scheduled to start in May. The band said it is "reassessing" its touring plans.
"We will be releasing a new album this year no matter what," the band said in a hand-written statement posted to social media. "We hope this finds you and your loved ones healthy and safe."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.