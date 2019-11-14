KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, known for its white and black makeup and pyrotechnics as much as for songs such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” announced
75 additional dates for its “End of the Road” tour.
KISS’s new slate includes a Feb. 25 date at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The tour's final stop will be July 17 in New York City.
KISS will also play the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 21.
Tickets go on sale soon. Meet-and-greet packages will be available Sunday at
kissonline.com. Fan club presales will be available starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at kissonline.com. Tickets to the Lincoln concert go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster.
KISS has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, and it has nine top-10 albums. Among its hits are “Detroit Rock City” and “Shout it Out Loud.”
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
