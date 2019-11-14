KISS (copy)

KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, known for its white and black makeup and pyrotechnics as much as for songs such as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” announced 75 additional dates for its “End of the Road” tour.

KISS’s new slate includes a Feb. 25 date at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The tour's final stop will be July 17 in New York City.

KISS’s tour took the band to Omaha earlier this year.

KISS will also play the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 21.

Tickets go on sale soon. Meet-and-greet packages will be available Sunday at kissonline.com. Fan club presales will be available starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at kissonline.com. Tickets to the Lincoln concert go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Nov. 22 via Ticketmaster.

KISS has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, and it has nine top-10 albums. Among its hits are “Detroit Rock City” and “Shout it Out Loud.”

