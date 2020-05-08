Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&