Jazz on the Green, a free summertime concert series, won't be happening, but an online version is coming this summer.

Jazz on the Green is now Jazz on YOUR Green, at least for this summer.

Omaha Performing Arts announced a series of four free concerts that will be broadcast live on its Facebook page in July.

They will replace Jazz on the Green concerts at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The concerts begin at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the main act starting at 7:30. You don’t need a Facebook account to watch.

The lineup:

  • Darcy Malone and the Tangle, July 9
  • Ladama, July 16
  • Farfola, July 23
  • Matt Wallace, July 30

For more information, go to O-pa.org/joyg

