...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 36 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...COOL TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND LIGHT WINDS
WILL ALLOW TEMPERATURES TO COOL TO NEAR FREEZING IN PORTIONS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND WESTERN IOWA. THESE COOL TEMPERATURES AND
CALM WINDS WILL ALLOW FOR A FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR FROST
FORMATION SATURDAY MORNING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Jazz on the Green, a free summertime concert series, won't be happening, but an online version is coming this summer.
Howie Corbaley and Morgan Kupsinel, both of Omaha, are the first out to dance as Mike Gurciullo & His Las Vegas Lab Band perform the first song of the 2012 Jazz on the Green season at Midtown Crossing.
Friends dance the night away during the Jazz on the Green kickoff on July 11, 2013. From left, Sydney Lawton of Omaha, Bailey Rutcosky of Blair, Nebraska, and Katie Rutcosky of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dance to the zydeco music of Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing.
Stella, a 5-year-old boxer belonging to Brooke Tekolste of Omaha, chills out as Jazz on the Green kicks off its 2013 season with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys performing on the new pavilion at Turner Park.
Tom Bowley of Omaha spins Jill Engelstad of Council Bluffs during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2014. This performance by Omaha band The 9s kicked off the popular outdoor concert series for 2014.
From left: Ginger Wilkerson of Los Angeles holds her son, Kristian, 2, as Kameron, 4, and her nephew, Jamir Davis, 6, of Omaha, pull her up to dance during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2015.
Snack tables filled with finger foods and wine are a common sight at Jazz on the Green in Midtown Crossing, especially among the concert series' regulars. This selection in July 2016 was typical jazz night fare.
Tonya Lennox, left, and Audrey Bigelow take in Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in July 2017. The two, from Washington, D.C., and Virginia, were in town visiting family. It was the opening concert of the 2017 Jazz on the Green series.
Luigi Inc. drummer Steve Knight plays for the thousands of people who showed up for the final 2010 Jazz on the Green concert at Midtown Crossing on Aug. 12.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dancers fill the front of the stage as Tiempo Libre jazzed up the crowd on the first night of the Omaha Performing Arts' Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in 2011.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katrina Partain spreads out a blanket, claiming a spot for herself and husband Michael Partain as Tiempo Libre prepares to jazz up the crowd on the first night of the 2011 Jazz on the Green series.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Abby Finch, 8, of Omaha, reads a book for the Omaha Public Library's summer reading program as Incendio plays at the Jazz on the Green in July 2011 at Midtown Crossing.
MARK DAVIS/THR WORLD-HERALD
Howie Corbaley and Morgan Kupsinel, both of Omaha, are the first out to dance as Mike Gurciullo & His Las Vegas Lab Band perform the first song of the 2012 Jazz on the Green season at Midtown Crossing.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mike "Gooch" Gurciullo & His Las Vegas Lab Band were the season-opening band in 2012 at Jazz on the Green. The band is from Omaha.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jazz on the Green kicks off its 2013 season on July 11 with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys performing on the new pavilion at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends dance the night away during the Jazz on the Green kickoff on July 11, 2013. From left, Sydney Lawton of Omaha, Bailey Rutcosky of Blair, Nebraska, and Katie Rutcosky of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dance to the zydeco music of Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Stella, a 5-year-old boxer belonging to Brooke Tekolste of Omaha, chills out as Jazz on the Green kicks off its 2013 season with Jeffery Broussard and the Creole Cowboys performing on the new pavilion at Turner Park.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
DeAndre Jones, of Omaha, sings along with The 9s during the season-opening 2014 Jazz on the Green concert.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Bowley of Omaha spins Jill Engelstad of Council Bluffs during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2014. This performance by Omaha band The 9s kicked off the popular outdoor concert series for 2014.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jordan Crittenden of Omaha and Abby Helman of Lincoln play with Crittenden's dog Jake in July 2014 as Omaha band The 9s performed at Jazz on the Green.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Mossman dances with her daughter, Sutton, 13 months, in July 2015
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Katie Kloster, 9, Sari Kanoski, 9, and Kylie Kloster, 10, dance together during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
In July 2015, Joy Greene of Bellevue reacted during a Jazz on the Green concert.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Stooges Brass Band, including tuba player Javon Carter, left, and band leader Walter Ramsey, right, perform during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
People of all ages dance and watch as the Stooges Brass Band performs during Jazz on the Green in July 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Ginger Wilkerson of Los Angeles holds her son, Kristian, 2, as Kameron, 4, and her nephew, Jamir Davis, 6, of Omaha, pull her up to dance during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Putjenter performs with Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing in July 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd enjoys Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns during Jazz on the Green in July 2016.
Billy McGuigan and the Omaha Big Band play a packed Jazz on the Green in July 2016.
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snack tables filled with finger foods and wine are a common sight at Jazz on the Green in Midtown Crossing, especially among the concert series' regulars. This selection in July 2016 was typical jazz night fare.
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eddie "Mr. D.J. USA" Weldon waves to a friend at Jazz on the Green in July 2016.
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Sandy McCarty, Arlene Cosgrove, and Tay Orr drink wine and chat behind their snack table at Jazz on the Green in July 2016
From left, Mary Krause, 14, and Libby Dickinson, 14, dance underneath the stage awning at Jazz on the Green in Midtown Crossing in July 2016.
TYLER MEYER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackie Poppleton, left, and Bob Bobier share a dance during the summer’s first Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing in July 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tonya Lennox, left, and Audrey Bigelow take in Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in July 2017. The two, from Washington, D.C., and Virginia, were in town visiting family. It was the opening concert of the 2017 Jazz on the Green series.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rod and Toni Van Horn dance during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in July 2018.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rod and Toni Van Horn dance during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in July 2018.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sage Dunning, 5, plays with a cone in July 2018 during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Revord, 3, dances during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in July 2018.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cole Palensky plays the saxophone during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in Omaha in July 2018. His musical life started when he played drums in an ensemble with his dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.