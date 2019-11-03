KISS

Gene Simmons performs with KISS at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 7, 2019.

 KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD

KISS is saying farewell. Again. And the band is coming to Nebraska to say goodbye. Again.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group, known for its white and black makeup and pyrotechnics as much as for songs such as "Rock and Roll All Nite," announced 75 additional dates for its "End of the Road" tour. 

KISS's new slate includes a Feb. 25 date in Lincoln, and the band announced that the tour's final stop will be July 17 in New York City.

The tour has not announced venues for each city, but KISS's Lincoln date will presumably take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Ticket information has not yet been released.

KISS's tour took the band to Omaha earlier this year.

This isn't KISS's first farewell tour. That came in 2000, and it was the final time that original members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley performed together. (The tour stopped at the Civic Auditorium in 2000.)

Stanley and Simmons now play with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer, who replaced Frehley and Criss.

KISS has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, and it has nine top-10 albums. Among its hits are “Detroit Rock City” and “Shout it Out Loud."

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

