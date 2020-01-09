Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes includes, from left, Conor Oberst, Nate Walcott and Mike Mogis.

Bright Eyes hasn't done much in awhile.

Omaha singer-songwriter Conor Oberst has been busy, releasing three solo albums since 2014 and last year's "Better Oblivion Community Center" collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Mike Mogis has produced bands at his ARC studio, and Nathaniel Walcott has toured with bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Together, they've scored films such as "The Fault in Our Stars" and the upcoming film "The New Mutants."

But Bright Eyes together as a band? The lauded indie rock trio hasn't released an album in nearly a decade. 

Then on Thursday, the band made its first post on Instagram. It was simply an animated GIF of human figures rising and falling, accompanied by the hashtag #BrightEyes2020.

#BrightEyes2020

All the band's social media channels have been rebranded with new artwork, and they redirect toward the band's Instagram.

Fans have been speculating on the post. "Oooh new album? Tour?" said one fan. "WHAAAAT! Don’t mess with me Oberst," wrote another.

So maybe a new album or a tour. But it could also be teasing a rerelease of the band's back catalog or even something as simple as new merchandise. 

Or maybe it's a 20th anniversary tour for "Fevers and Mirrors," the album that helped break them in the mainstream. 

It's been awhile since Bright Eyes has done anything as a band. Though Oberst has collaborated with his bandmates, they haven't released any new music since 2011's "The People's Key." Their last release, which didn't include any new material, was 2016's five-album box set, "The Studio Albums 2000-2011."

Oberst started writing songs as an Omaha teenager and eventually took on the moniker Bright Eyes. Released on local indie label Saddle Creek Records, Bright Eyes' music was lauded by critics and loved by fans across the world, and it helped put Omaha's music scene on the map. Eventually, Mogis and Walcott joined the band as permanent members. 

Though the band hasn't performed together or released new music since 2011 while Oberst released solo albums and music with other groups, it never officially broke up. 

