Bright Eyes hasn't done much in awhile.
Omaha singer-songwriter Conor Oberst has been busy, releasing three solo albums since 2014 and last year's "Better Oblivion Community Center" collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.
But Bright Eyes together as a band? The lauded indie rock trio hasn't released an album in nearly a decade.
Then on Thursday, the band made its first post on Instagram. It was simply an animated GIF of human figures rising and falling, accompanied by the hashtag #BrightEyes2020.
All the band's social media channels have been rebranded with new artwork, and they redirect toward the band's Instagram.
Fans have been speculating on the post. "Oooh new album? Tour?" said one fan. "WHAAAAT! Don’t mess with me Oberst," wrote another.
So maybe a new album or a tour. But it could also be teasing a rerelease of the band's back catalog or even something as simple as new merchandise.
It's been awhile since Bright Eyes has done anything as a band. Though Oberst has collaborated with his bandmates, they haven't released any new music since 2011's "The People's Key." Their last release, which didn't include any new material, was 2016's five-album box set, "The Studio Albums 2000-2011."
Oberst started writing songs as an Omaha teenager and eventually took on the moniker Bright Eyes. Released on local indie label Saddle Creek Records, Bright Eyes' music was lauded by critics and loved by fans across the world, and it helped put Omaha's music scene on the map. Eventually, Mogis and Walcott joined the band as permanent members.
Though the band hasn't performed together or released new music since 2011 while Oberst released solo albums and music with other groups, it never officially broke up.
Close
Frontman Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco on Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater.
Nels Cline performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday.
Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Nov 20, 2019.
Les Claypool of Primus performs Monday night in Omaha. His band was perhaps the most gifted group musically.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Tom Araya of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Frontman Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco on Wednesday night at the Orpheum Theater.
Nels Cline performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater on Wednesday.
Jeff Tweedy performs with Wilco at the Orpheum Theater in Omaha on Nov 20, 2019.
Les Claypool of Primus performs Monday night in Omaha. His band was perhaps the most gifted group musically.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Phil Anselmo of Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Kerry King of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Tom Araya of Slayer performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Nov. 18, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Maynard James Keenan performs with Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on May 16, 2019.
Pop star Pink performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 7, 2019.
Laura Jane Grace performs with her band, The Devouring Mothers, at O'Leaver's Pub on April 2, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
John Mellencamp performed for a sold-out audience at the Orpheum Theater on April 15, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.
Justin Timberlake performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on March 23, 2019.