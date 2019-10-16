PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT:
HTTP://WWW.WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=OAX
&&
FORECAST INFORMATION FOR
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.9 FEET...OR 2.1 FEET BELOW
FLOOD STAGE.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.9 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Incubus will play the Orpheum Theater on Saturday.
Incubus’ third album was the rock band’s breakout. “Pardon Me,” “Stellar” and “Drive” were all hits, and the album ended up being certified double platinum, denoting more than 2 million in sales.
Now it’s 20 years later, and Incubus is celebrating the release by heading out on tour and playing the album from start to finish (as well as some other favorites).
We caught up with bassist Ben Kenney to talk about “Make Yourself,” the tour and what’s coming next — including new music — from Incubus.
Q. Are you guys excited for these dates?
A. Yeah, we’ve actually been playing already. We’ve done a couple weeks of shows, and they’ve been going really well.
Q. Can you tell me what it’s like playing that whole record?
A. It’s fun. You know, the fans really respond to it. They seem to really enjoy it. We’ve had a bunch of people come out, and it’s going over really well. So we’re happy.
Q. What’s it like playing that album for you? Are there any songs you had never played live?
A. We played all those songs before live. For me, it’s pretty comfortable. I’ve been playing those songs for about 16 years. (Kenney joined the band in 2003.) So it’s very enjoyable.
Q. What does that record mean to Incubus?
A. I think every album has a unique place. It’s kind of a snapshot of who the band was at that time, and I think when they wrote that, you know, it was just a point in their life that only happened once. So there’s a lot of memories about that time in their life and that experience that probably come back. For me, I was in another band at that time and another place, but I knew the record. The record was special. It’s just like a photograph of that moment in time.
Q. What has the fan response has been like?
A. It’s been great. I mean, the shows have been packed, and people have been singing along, singing every word. Every song has been really enjoyable.
Q. Have you guys worked on anything new since “8”?
A. Yeah, we have a bunch of songs that were recorded that we’re going to figure out a way to release one way or another. We do have a bunch of new music that we’ve done because ... we’ve had a studio for the last couple years that we’ve worked at every day and been writing and creating in.
We had been moving from rehearsal spot to rehearsal spot over the years, and we just decided to get our own central place. And once we got the location, we really got a good schedule going, and we play all the time.
Q. Musicwise, what’s the direction of the newer songs?
A. We’ve been experimenting. We’ve had a lot of time to sit and just mess around with ideas we’ve had. We’re having fun with it, and experimenting with it. We’re not taking it too serious. I mean, we’re putting all of our effort into it, but we’re not taking ourselves too seriously, right?
Q. Do you think that’ll take the form of an album at some point, or maybe just some singles or something? It’s kind of a different time to release music these days.
A. That’s the thing that we’re figuring out, but we’re definitely going to get these songs out because we’ve already finished all of it, and they’re pretty good. We’re excited about it. We want to share it soon as we can.
Q. Are you playing any of them?
A. We have been playing one of the songs called “Into the Summer.” We’ve been doing that pretty much all year. It’s been good. It’s really positive.
