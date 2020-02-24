Blackbear is coming to Baxter Arena.
The "Hot Girl Bummer," "Do Re Mi" and "IDFC" rapper-singer will play the Omaha arena on April 2.
Blackbear has released his own hit songs and collaborated with other big names in pop. He co-wrote the hit song "Boyfriend" for Justin Bieber before working with Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy. He also formed the duo Mansionz with frequent collaborator Mike Posner.
Tickets to see him in Omaha are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
"You & Me" singer Marc E. Bassy will open the show.
