In this November 2015 photo, Alice Cooper performs on stage at Wembley Arena in London.

Alice Cooper is coming to Omaha next year.

The "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "School's Out," "Poison" and "Feed My Frankenstein" rocker will play the Orpheum Theater on April 7.

"Kiss Me Deadly" rocker Lita Ford will co-headline the show with Cooper. 

Known for his over-the-top horror-themed concerts, Cooper last played the area in 2016.

Before being known as a solo artist, Alice Cooper was the name of the band that had hits with "I'm Eighteen" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy." With the 1975 album "Welcome To My Nightmare," frontman Vincent Furnier began being known himself as Alice Cooper, and he developed his "Godfather of Shock Rock" persona marked by elaborate and sometimes bloody stage theatrics.

Cooper continues to release new music. His latest release, the six-song EP "Breadcrumbs," came out last month.

Tickets to see Cooper in Omaha go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticket Omaha.

kevin.coffey@owh.com

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

