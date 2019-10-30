Garth Brooks is at it again.
The country superstar hasn’t released a new album since 2016. And after his record-breaking, 400-plus concert sojourn (that included multiple trips to Nebraska), he’s only made limited appearances on stage.
But all the while, he’s been attacking his musical archive with vigor, first with the “
Anthology” series, an excellent multi-volume set of books and CDs that goes through his catalog song-by-song and, with volume III, even looks at his live performances.
And now Brooks is set to release “The Legacy Collection.” Out on Friday, it’s an epic-size box set featuring four of his albums (and his latest live release) on vinyl for the first time.
Called the year’s most sought-after vinyl release, “Legacy” racked up
more than 1 million records sold via occasional fan presales. And among its seven-vinyl, seven-CD largesse is a neat little Nebraska reference. (But I’ll get to that here in a bit.)
The three additional discs are from “Triple Live,” a compilation live album from Brooks’ record-setting, three-year tour that included
six shows in Omaha and five concerts in Lincoln. (“Triple Live” was initially released online and in the third “Anthology” set, but a brand-new mix is also available in this box set.)
It’s interesting to hear Brooks’ songs on vinyl, considering he’s the
king of the CD era. The records sound quite nice, and I always appreciate the vinyl experience, which creates a more active listening experience.
The set also includes the same material on CD (with the exact same art on the discs, I might add). But the trio of “Triple Live” discs include a few extra songs, which is a nice touch.
There are three versions of “Legacy” — a digitally remixed/remastered version, a “limited edition” and an analog version. They’re all slightly different: The limited has 180-gram vinyl and a poster, and each has slightly different “Triple Live” album art.
And I’ll just say: “Triple Live” is easily the coolest part of the release, and not just because there’s a Nebraska shout-out.
OK, yes. Let’s get to that part quickly. The three discs of “Triple Live” are not from a single concert. They’re cobbled together from multiple shows, which is obvious when you listen. Each track fades in and out.
Unfortunately, there aren’t liner notes or track listings to tell you where each was recorded, but the second disc has an obvious shout-out to Nebraska. While singing “Tacoma,” he made a lyric switch: “All the way to Nebraska, by then I hope you’re out of my mind.”
Was that recorded in Nebraska, I wondered? I fired off an email to Brooks’ publicist.
“You are correct!” Brooks told me via his rep.
But was it Omaha or Lincoln? Brooks was pretty sure that one was recorded in Lincoln during one of his 2017 concerts.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
