Garage rock band Black Lips has been a favorite of mine for a long time.
I’ve seen them several times, hearing them blast through “Bad Kids” and “Veni Vidi Vici” quite a few times. (Though, admittedly, the less famous tune “New Direction” is my favorite Black Lips jam.) I even once had a blog post go somewhat viral when their SXSW set ended in chaos.
So I was intrigued when the band’s new album was released. “Sing in a World That’s Falling Apart” is a full-on country record.
Now the Atlanta-based band has certainly tackled Southern and country sounds in its music before, and the band’s style of country is full of its rough, raw edge and attitude.
Before the band came to Omaha to play Slowdown this weekend, I caught up with Black Lips’ Jared Swilley.
Q: Not like you guys had never done anything like that before, but where did the country element come from on this record?
A: We’ve always had that element a little bit. Usually (our records are) just a collection of songs. This is the first time we had a rough idea of what we wanted to do. And it’s definitely not pure country, by any means. But I always wanted to do something that leaned more towards that and have a more coherent thing.
Q: Was it fun? It sounds like you guys are having a blast.
A: Oh yeah, it was really fun. I found it was a lot easier to write that way as well.
Q: Where did you make it?
A: We did it in L.A. at this studio called Valentine Recording Studios. It shut down in the late ’80s. I guess the owner died. It had been untouched for decades. Four or five years ago, our friend who runs the studio had heard about it and approached the family. They unlocked the door, and everything looked exactly how it been left like 40 years before. It’s a beautiful room. Everything down to the water fountain and the office. All the furniture is pretty crazy.
We went in there and made it. There’s pictures of the Beach Boys and Bing Crosby in there. The Beach Boys recorded the Charlie Manson songs in there. A lot of Disney voice-over stuff, too.
Q: So, with multiple singers and a whole band that writes songs, how do you bring this project together?
A: It’s a group effort. Everyone sings lead on at least one song. Everyone writes. It always happens like that. I’ve never been in a group before where … there’s a person who writes and does everything. Doing it this way takes the pressure off of one person.
Q: What do you have planned going forward?
A: A lot of touring. We’re playing Willie Nelson’s ranch at the end of this tour in two weeks or so. We’re going to Europe. I think we’re going to Australia. Keep hearing talk about China, but I don’t know if that will pan out now.
We’ll probably hit the studio before long. We’ve got four or five writers, and we’ve got an excess of songs. We’re in a creative mood. We have an abundance of that right now.
