After guitarist Jason Hook was admitted to a hospital, Five Finger Death Punch postponed the final three concerts of its tour, including Saturday’s stop in Omaha.
Hook was taken to an emergency room on Thursday, according to the band’s Facebook page. His gallbladder needed to be removed.
“Jason underwent surgery successfully but will have to remain in the hospital until his doctors determine he is fit to be discharged and travel home,” the band said. “Jason’s heeling is our No. 1 priority.”
A new date for the band’s concert at the CHI Health Center Omaha has not yet been announced, but fans were asked to retain their tickets.
Five Finger Death Punch has four No. 1 hard rock albums and a dozen top-10 rock hits, including “Wrong Side of Heaven,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and its cover of “Bad Company.”
Last year, the band released a cover of The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band’s ’90s tune “Blue on Black.” The track featured Shepherd, country singer Brantley Gilbert and Queen’s Brian May, and it shot to No. 1 on the mainstream rock chart.
The band's latest album, “And Justice For None,” was released last year, and the band went on a world tour that included a stop at Westfair Amphitheater in Council Bluffs.
