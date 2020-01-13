Last month, rock band Five Finger Death Punch postponed its Omaha concert along with two other dates when guitarist Jason Hook had to have emergency surgery.

On Monday, it announced all three shows, including the Omaha date, will not be rescheduled.

"The 3 shows in Duluth, Omaha and Des Moines that were recently postponed because of Jason’s emergency surgery cannot be rescheduled at this time and will have to be cancelled," the band announced on Instagram. "We tried to find a solution to reschedule but there's currently no date where all bands on the bill are available. With that said, we love you guys and thank you for the outpouring of support."

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

