Music is one of the best things about Easter services.
For the 40 days of Lent, the songs have been somber, reflective and anticipatory. No alleluias.
On Easter, choirs get to make the rafters ring again as Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Christ.
As a church musician practicing social distancing, I’m sad I won’t be with the choir on Easter. So I’m bringing the choir home. Here’s my Easter playlist:
- The world’s largest virtual “Hallelujah Chorus.” The Mormon Tabernacle Choir expands its size through an Internet miracle to sing Georg Frideric Handel’s masterpiece. I could watch it over and over. ComeUntoChrist.org (or just Google “World’s Largest Virtual Hallelujah Chorus").
- “How Great Thou Art.” Scores of great videos are available if you Google this title, a hymn that came from Sweden. My favorites: the choir at London’s Winchester Cathedral on YouTube and an a cappella rendition from Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis at christianchronicle.com.
- “Lift High the Cross,” a 19th-century English hymn. You can’t go wrong with any one of several versions on YouTube from the First Plymouth Choir of Lincoln and organist Tom Trenney.
- “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” NCC Worship. Several versions of the old Charles Wesley hymn are on YouTube. It’s upbeat and perfect for those who love praise music.
- “Redeemer.” Nicole C. Mullen is also all over YouTube with this extraordinary song. Another one I could play again and again. Her emotion and sincerity are touching and inspirational.
- “Alleluia! Sing to Jesus,” a Welsh hymn written by Rowland Prichard before he was 20 years old. Catch a version of this by the First Plymouth Choir on YouTube for some Easter joy.
- “Oh Happy Day.” This was a commercial pop hit for the Edwin Hawkins Singers in 1967, an absolutely perfect gospel song that started as an 18th-century hymn. There are other versions out there, but none top Hawkins and his vocalists. I promise this song will make you feel better, no matter how isolated you are. On YouTube.
- “Crown Him With Many Crowns.” Chris Rupp and backup singers take this traditional 1851 hymn and sing it a cappella, country style. I was surprised at how cool it was. Not the one I’m used to, but maybe the one I need now. At godtube.com.
- “Bless This House.” Most of us have been staying home for several weeks, so how could I not include this title written in 1927? The fact that the artist is gospel superstar Mahalia Jackson sealed the deal. On YouTube.