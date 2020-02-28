'Come Sail Away' with Styx at Ralston Arena

Tommy Shaw performs with Styx at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2019.

 MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD

“Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” rock band Styx is coming to town.

Styx will play Ralston Arena on Aug. 18.

Styx was formed in Chicago nearly 50 years ago. Its lineup solidified around Dennis DeYoung, J.Y. Young, Tommy Shaw, Chuck Panozzo and John Panozzo in the ‘70s, and the band produced six platinum albums that included hits such as “Lady,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Mr. Roboto.”

DeYoung left the band in 1999.

Styx has released three new albums this century including the 2017 album, “The Mission.”

Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. at ralstonarena.com.

The 20 best concerts of 2019

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started