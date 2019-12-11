And that one music-loving, vinyl-spinning, Joy Division T-shirt-wearing, “High Fidelity”-quoting music nerd on your list is the hardest to shop for.
I get it. As a fellow music nerd who’s said the iconic line in “High Fidelity” — “What came first, the music or the misery?” — in conversation more than once, I know that we’re hard to shop for. Part of the thing is being at the forefront, listening to the new releases, seeing the cool shows, collecting memorabilia and reading all the stuff. We’ve pretty much heard it all at this point. What other kind of gift could you get us?
Well, I have some suggestions for the audiophile on your list, and very little of it is actually music.
Earplugs
Everyone who goes to concerts needs a decent, reliable set of earplugs. And they don’t need to cost a fortune. Some of my favorites are by
Ear Peace, Dubs and Vibes. They’re each inexpensive and get the job done better than those cheap foam or wax plugs from the pharmacy.
Headphone Stand
Anyone with a nice pair of headphones doesn’t exactly have an elegant storage solution for them. Maybe there’s a case, but they’re more likely to be laying on a pile of stuff or jammed into a backpack. A nice stand, like an aluminum one from Satechi, will keep them safe and looking good. Plus it has built-in USB ports and a headphone jack.
SATECHI
Garth Brooks, “The Legacy Collection”
Want some Garth Brooks on vinyl? And CD? This is one epic box set, featuring four of his albums and his latest live release on vinyl for the first time. It’s a total of 14 discs: seven vinyl and seven CD. Oh, and there’s a fun
Nebraska Easter egg on the live record.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rolling Stones, “Let It Bleed”
For the 50th anniversary of the iconic album, the Stones remastered it in mono and stereo. Plus there’s lithographs, a tour poster and a hardcover book.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shower Speaker
A nice hot shower is great, and it’s even better with music. But as you hopefully know, most electronics do not mix with water. Fortunately, a number of companies now make little waterproof speakers perfect for your bath or shower. The best kinds mount directly to the tile.
PEXELS.COM
“Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes”
There’s some wild tales in here including some fights between the Robinson brothers, and it’s all told by Crowes drummer Steve Gorman. It’s a good one to read considering the band is back together and
coming to CHI Health Center in 2020. (And, uh, Gorman’s no longer in the band.)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“The Hard Times: The First 40 Years”
TheHardTimes.net is like The Onion for music news, and it’s hysterical. The book collects favorite headlines from the site as well as “archival” material commenting on music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT
“Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back)”
Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy’s new book, subtitled “A Memoir of Recording and Discording with Wilco, Etc.,” starts with his early days, friendship with Jay Farrar and starting Uncle Tupelo. And then it chronicles that band’s breakup, the creation of Wilco and its various incarnations, as well as Tweedy’s struggles with addiction.
NPR said it’s “an intensely charming book, leavened by Tweedy’s dry, sometimes goofy, sense of humor.”
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Folds Five 01 ED092712 (copy)
Labeled “A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons,” this memoir from the über-talented Mr. Folds delivers an autobiography as well as lessons in creativity.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Streaming Subscription
Subsidize your friend or family member’s music addiction by paying for a few months of Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Pandora Premium or
whichever one they like best. They all offer gift cards.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Record dividers
Y’know those nice dividers they have at the record store telling you what section you’re in? They’re also super helpful for your home collection, and you can get them in a variety of styles on Amazon.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Tegan and Sara, “High School”
Yeah, another book. But keep reading. This one is by the indie rock twin sisters Sara and Tegan Quin. And it’s all about growing up and everything that happened before they were famous. And look, the book is cool, but the audiobook is better because it’s narrated by Tegan and Sara and includes bonus interviews and rough cuts of songs from that era.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Day’s Oakland Coffee
Did you know the guys from Green Day love coffee? They love it so much, they created their own coffee company. They offer several varieties at
oaklandcoffee.com in whole bean and single-serve cups.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
