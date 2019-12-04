On the slate for next week:
Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali is back in town, this time playing The Waiting Room Lounge on Dec. 13. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.
Folk and bluegrass band The Dead South teamed up for a tour with Kentucky rockabilly band Legendary Shack Shakers, and the group will stop at The Royal Grove in Lincoln on Dec. 13. Tickets at etix.com.
Hit-making hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch will play CHI Heath Center on Dec. 14. Five Finger Death Punch has four No. 1 hard rock albums and a dozen top-10 rock hits, including “Wrong Side of Heaven,” “Jekyll and Hyde” and its cover of “Bad Company.” Last year, the band released a cover of another No. 1, “Blue on Black.” Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods will open the show in Omaha.