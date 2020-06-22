Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes' first album in nearly a decade has a title and a release date.

"Down In the Weeds Where the World Once Was" will be released on Dead Oceans on Aug. 21.

Bright Eyes is an iconic, Omaha-based indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Conor Oberst and rounded out by Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott. 

Bright Eyes' last concert came in 2011 after the release of "The People's Key." They went on an unofficial hiatus as they each pursued different projects. Then the trio's reformation came during a Christmas party in 2017 at Walcott's house.

Oberst pitched the idea of getting back together, so he and Walcott huddled in a bathroom and called Mogis, who was Christmas shopping at an Omaha mall. Mogis agreed, and they got to work.  It was a collaborative effort. The trio wrote the album in Omaha and California, and it was recorded at Mogis' ARC Studios in Omaha, Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox and LA’s Capitol Studios.

“Our history and our friendship, and my trust level with them, is so complete and deep. And I wanted it to feel as much like a three-headed monster as possible,” Oberst said in a press release.

Album Artwork

Bright Eyes, "Down In the Weeds Where the World Once Was"

Tour dates for the band were set to begin earlier this year, but its plans to perform live have been put on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, they're moving forward with the album's release.

The album's artwork is by Zack Nipper, the former Saddle Creek Records graphic designer who designed most of the cover artwork for Bright Eyes' previous albums and won a Grammy Award for his work on "Cassadaga."

Accompanying the news is the release of a new single, "Mariana Trench," and a video made by animation studio Art Camp. The song has a rhythmic, catchy synth and guitar melody that belies the dark lyrics, which reference apocalyptic earthquakes, bombed out buildings, the "ever-widening money trail" and a general sense of hopelessness, death and decay.

Before signing with Dead Oceans, Bright Eyes released all of its albums with Omaha’s famed indie rock label, Saddle Creek Records.

Complete tracklisting for "Down In the Weeds Where the World Once Was":

  1. Pageturner’s Rag
  2. Dance And Sing
  3. Just Once In The World
  4. Mariana Trench
  5. One and Done
  6. Pan and Broom
  7. Stairwell Song
  8. Persona Non Grata
  9. Tilt-A-Whirl
  10. Hot Car in the Sun
  11. Forced Convalescence
  12. To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)
  13. Calais To Dover
  14. Comet Song

