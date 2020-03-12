We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.

1. Blake Shelton

The headliner is Blake Shelton, but not mentioning the rest of the lineup on this country road show would be criminal. You’ve got “Let Your Love Flow” duo The Bellamy Brothers and “Seminole Wind” singer John Anderson. Plus, there’s “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” hitmaker Trace Adkins. Rounding out the lineup is relative newcomer Lauren Alaina, who has an impressive list of hits of her own. See them all at CHI Health Center on Thursday. Tickets Omaha are available via Ticketmaster.

2. The Lumineers

The foot-stomping, sing-along-around-the-fire folk band is back in Omaha. Sing your heart out to “Ho Hey,” “Ophelia” and “Gloria” on Saturday night at CHI Health Center. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

3. Destroyer

Dan Bejar’s solo project, Destroyer, will return to Omaha on Sunday to play The Waiting Room Lounge. Tickets, $22, at etix.com.

4. Rhea Butcher

Stand-up comedian Rhea Butcher will bring the laughs to The Waiting Room Lounge on Saturday. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.

5. Baby Shark Live!

It’s already stuck in your head, isn’t it? Baby Shark Live! is coming to Ralston Arena on Sunday. The kids’ show is based on the megapopular and maddeningly catchy song “Baby Shark,” and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel. Tickets at ralstonarena.com.

COMING UP

On the slate for next week:

Reggae/hip-hop band The Holdup and rapper Grieves will team up to play Slowdown on March 19. Tickets, $18 to $75, at theslowdown.com.

Electro-funk band The Floozies will play The Waiting Room Lounge on March 19. Tickets, $22, at etix.com.

Country singer Ashley McBryde will play Lincoln’s Bourbon Theatre on March 19. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

Gary Gulman is a funny guy. The stand-up will perform at The Waiting Room on March 20. Tickets at etix.com.

Deathcore band Carnifex will play The Waiting Room Lounge on March 22. Tickets at etix.com.

A popular podcast about an eerie fictional town, Welcome to Night Vale will record live at The Waiting Room Lounge on March 22. Tickets, $30 to $40, at etix.com.

Formerly of popular a cappella group Pentatonix, singer-songwriter Avi Kaplan is headed to Slowdown on March 23. Tickets, $17 to $20, at theslowdown.com.

JUST ANNOUNCED

Going on sale this week:

Singer-songwriter William Elliott Whitmore is headed to The Waiting Room Lounge on May 15. Tickets, $15, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.

Rockabilly heroes Reverend Horton Heat will return to The Waiting Room Lounge on July 23. Tickets, $20, go on sale Thursday at onepercentproductions.com.

SOLD OUT

Thundercat’s concert Friday at Slowdown.

Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.

