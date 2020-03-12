We picked them for you: the biggest, the best, the coolest concerts coming this week.
1. Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The headliner is Blake Shelton, but not mentioning the rest of the lineup on this country road show would be criminal. You’ve got “Let Your Love Flow” duo The Bellamy Brothers and “Seminole Wind” singer John Anderson. Plus, there’s “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” hitmaker Trace Adkins. Rounding out the lineup is relative newcomer Lauren Alaina, who has an impressive list of hits of her own. See them all at CHI Health Center on Thursday. Tickets Omaha are available
via Ticketmaster. 2. The Lumineers
The Lumineers
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The foot-stomping, sing-along-around-the-fire folk band is back in Omaha. Sing your heart out to “Ho Hey,” “Ophelia” and “Gloria” on Saturday night at CHI Health Center.
Tickets via Ticketmaster. 3. Destroyer
Dan Bejar of Destroyer
TED BOIS
Dan Bejar’s solo project, Destroyer, will return to Omaha on Sunday to play The Waiting Room Lounge.
Tickets, $22, at etix.com. 4. Rhea Butcher
Rhea Butcher
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
5. Baby Shark Live!
Pinkfong and Baby Shark
PINKFONG BABY SHARK AND WOWEE
It’s already stuck in your head, isn’t it? Baby Shark Live! is coming to Ralston Arena on Sunday. The kids’ show is based on the megapopular and maddeningly catchy song “Baby Shark,” and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel. Tickets at
ralstonarena.com. COMING UP
On the slate for next week:
Reggae/hip-hop band
The Holdup and rapper Grieves will team up to play Slowdown on March 19. Tickets, $18 to $75, at theslowdown.com. Gary Gulman is a funny guy. The stand-up will perform at The Waiting Room on March 20. Tickets at etix.com.
A popular podcast about an eerie fictional town,
Welcome to Night Vale will record live at The Waiting Room Lounge on March 22. Tickets, $30 to $40, at etix.com.
Formerly of popular a cappella group Pentatonix, singer-songwriter
Avi Kaplan is headed to Slowdown on March 23. Tickets, $17 to $20, at theslowdown.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Singer-songwriter
William Elliott Whitmore is headed to The Waiting Room Lounge on May 15. Tickets, $15, go on sale Friday at onepercentproductions.com.
Rockabilly heroes
Reverend Horton Heat will return to The Waiting Room Lounge on July 23. Tickets, $20, go on sale Thursday at onepercentproductions.com. SOLD OUT Thundercat’s concert Friday at Slowdown. Yungblud’s concert May 1 at Slowdown.
