Some artists do such a thing gradually: Starting out as one genre and slowly incorporating other sounds, until one day they’re something completely different.
Some do it abruptly, releasing new music that sounds wildly different than anything they’ve ever done before.
And while it works well for some artists, it’s not always a sure thing.
With the Zac Brown Band, which comes to Nebraska this week, headed to town with a decidedly new sound, we looked at some of the most iconic genre changes in popular music.
Zac Brown Band
You would expect the band that made “Chicken Fried” and “Homegrown” and “Highway 20 Ride” to be dyed-in-the-wool country. But then last year, the band released “The Owl,” which features collaborations with pop writers and producers such as Skrillex, Shawn Mendes, Ryan Tedder, Max Martin, Benny Blanco and Poo Bear. It sounded like a brand-new pop project, not a Zac Brown Band album. (In fact, Brown dropped a surprise solo pop project, “The Controversy,” a week later.)
It wasn’t received that well.
“I like ‘Need This’ (one of the songs from ‘The Owl’), but Zac Brown has lost his mind,” tweeted Rolling Stone Country senior editor Joseph Hudak.
And Saving Country Music said, “Make no mistake, the 2013 knitted beanie version of Zac Brown would lay a vicious beat down on whatever the top-hatted Zac Brown has become today.”
Bee Gees
You ever listen to the Bee Gees in the ’60s? They sound like a completely different band, more like a Beatles rock-pop act than the disco behemoth they’d become later. They had hits, but eventually broke up, and after a reformation, they failed to pick up much traction until releasing “Jive Talkin’.” Barry Gibb’s newfound falsetto and a host of hip-shaking dance tracks made them stars.
Fleetwood Mac
Long before they sang about being “’fraid of changin’,” the Mac was a blues band featuring its namesakes Mick Fleetwood and John McVie as well as singer/guitarist Peter Green, who was the band’s leader and primary songwriter. Green later left, and the band added Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Their mainstream rock sound brought the band its biggest hits ever.
Taylor Swift
The singer of “Tim McGraw” and “Shake It Off” hardly seems like the same person. Kicking things off in the country music world, Swift was the biggest thing going when she was just a teenager. But as she got a little older, her pop muscles started to flex and that twang started to fade. “Red” was something of a transitional album, showing both her country and pop sides, but her pop breakout “1989” came and left country in the dust.
Darius Rucker
It seems like everyone knows that Darius Rucker the country star was once Darius Rucker the singer from Hootie & the Blowfish. That’s a big transition all its own. But few know that between Hootie’s huge success and his own solo success with “Wagon Wheel” and “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It,” Rucker went full-on R&B. His 2002 album, “Back to Then,” had a neo-soul vibe, which didn’t last long. His 2005 album was all country.
Katy Perry
Long before she was singing about kissing girls and California girls and what have you, the pop star sang under her given name, Katy Hudson. She was a Christian singer and released one gospel album, which didn’t sell well. But things turned up when she released “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot N Cold.” Now she’s one of the biggest pop stars around.
Kenny Rogers
Once known as Kenny the Hippie, Rogers’ band First Edition was best known for the song “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).” But Rogers eventually left the band and turned country, scoring hits with “Lucille” and “The Gambler.”
Pantera
The iconic heavy metal band that pioneered the groove metal sound was once a glam metal act with influences such as KISS, Van Halen and Def Leppard. Get this: The late Dimebag Darrell’s nickname was once Diamond Darrell. But they dropped lead singer Terry Glaze and his glam tendencies and picked up Phil Anselmo. Their subsequent album, “Power Metal,” was a big change.
David Bowie
The one and only Bowie didn’t undergo a single big change. He made a whole host of them, switching between pop, soul, glam rock, art rock and electronica throughout his career. Bowie even changed up personas, taking on Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, among others. That he was able to make so many changes and be successful with them is the reason he’s such an iconic artist.
Aaron Lewis
Remember Staind? That rock band had hits with songs like “It’s Been Awhile” and “Something to Remind You.” Then frontman Aaron Lewis performed the band’s song “Outside” as an acoustic song (with Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst providing backup vocals). That version of the song was put on the “The Family Values Tour 1999” live album and became a huge hit. A decade later, Lewis pursued a solo career in earnest, this time focusing on country.
