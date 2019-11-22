Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)
Rodney Choice
Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals with fans of all ages ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, while gifting WowWee's official Baby Shark toys at various landmarks in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)
"Baby Shark Live!" is coming to Ralston Arena on March 15. The kids' show is based on the mega-popular and maddeningly catchy "Baby Shark" show, and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend, Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.