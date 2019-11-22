You'll never get it out of your head now.

"Baby Shark Live!" is coming to Ralston Arena on March 15. The kids' show is based on the mega-popular and maddeningly catchy "Baby Shark" show, and it features a sea adventure with Baby Shark and his friend, Pinkfong, a pink fox character with a popular YouTube channel.

Pinkfong's version of the song has nearly 4 billion views on YouTube.

The concert will feature new and classic kids songs such as "Baby Shark," "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels On The Bus," "Jungle Boogie" and "Monkey Banana Dance."

Tickets are available now ralstonarena.com.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

