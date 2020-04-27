_images_uploads_gallery_Double_Exposure_3_-_Nat_Girsberger

The alternative rock band Guster, known for hits like "Satellite" will release “OMAGAH! Live with the Omaha Symphony" on May 8.  

Guster's February show with the Omaha Symphony will soon be available as a live album.

The album was recorded Feb. 8 at the Holland Performing Arts Center during a live performance with the Omaha Symphony.

The performance, conducted by the Symphony's Ernest Richardson, was presented in collaboration with Maha Festival. 

"OMAGAH!" will be released digitally, and is available for preorder at guster.bandcamp.com or gustermerch.com.

