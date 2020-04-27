Guster's February show with the Omaha Symphony will soon be available as a live album.
The alternative rock band known for hits like "Satellite" will release “OMAGAH! Live with the Omaha Symphony" on May 8.
The album was recorded Feb. 8 at the Holland Performing Arts Center during a live performance with the Omaha Symphony.
The performance, conducted by the Symphony's Ernest Richardson, was presented in collaboration with Maha Festival.
"OMAGAH!" will be released digitally, and is available for preorder at guster.bandcamp.com or gustermerch.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.