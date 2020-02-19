THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
That is an amazing fact to ponder as the 38-year-old version of myself sits in the lobby of Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night in Lincoln, waiting on the band's performance with Breaking Benjamin and Bones UK.
Closing my eyes, it doesn't feel that long ago that the frightening teenage version of me heard the unmistakable guitar exchange between Brian "Head" Welch and James "Munky" Shaffer on the song "Blind."
Followed by a wicked bass intro from Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu and one of the most recognized marriages of the words "Are you ready," growled by Jonathan Davis.
The musical world changed in a matter of moments. It sent my friends and me scurrying in search of Ibanez 7-string guitars. The idea of wearing a kilt and learning to play bagpipes suddenly seemed very peachy.
That debut 1994 album became a badge of courage for me. I was struggling to hang on at the time as a gender-confused teen in the middle of Kansas.
Korn was weird music, weird fashion and weird energy. I was weird, too, and this was new blood in my veins.
As I fiddle with my cameras in the waiting area at Pinnacle Bank, it starts to sink in that this will be the first time I cover Korn as a photojournalist. I've seen the band many times as a fan. This will be the closest encounter.
The band's family of fans has grown immensely. Watching people shuffle though the lobby, you see fans now guiding their children to the merch table. A new generation of korn kids.
To last 27 years, a band has to be a force of nature. Korn is a revolutionary cataclysm that has grown well beyond defining the nu metal genre. From rage, love, and even dubstep, the music evolved and keeps fans filling large arenas.
Tuesday night is no exception. They are as powerful as ever touring behind the release of their 13th studio album, "The Nothing." The album pours emotion from lead singer Jonathan Davis.
The band seemingly conveys a message of confronting your emotions and releasing them during a blistering 16-song set list. One of the most shaking moments unfolded as Davis paraded across the stage with his bagpipes playing the intro to "Shoots and Ladders." The crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena stomped on the bleachers, causing a counter-wave of noise.
Korn has overcome its share of issues, and the original lineup is nearly intact — with the exception of drummer Ray Luzier, who replaced David Silveria in 2007. Original guitarists Welch and Shaffer are per usual a tornado of dreadlocks and energy. Welch rejoined the group in 2013 after departing in 2005.
Korn was greeted back onto the stage Tuesday for their encore by an arena full of cellphone lights. Davis started the final stanza by pouring his emotions out with a crushing performance of "4U." The band bid farewell to Lincoln with confetti canyons and their hit "Falling Away From Me."
As I returned my cameras to their comfy bag, my hands finally stop shaking. Watching giants from a few feet away was overwhelming. I think of that kid in Kansas many years ago, pushing the play button on a Discman. Like so many millions of others, igniting a relationship with a band that has endured and still throws down with the best of them.
Korn's Brian "Head" Welch plays during their concert on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
