Modern Love's Pineapple Coconut Cream Pie is featured on a new national top 10 list from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The confection — vegan, of course — is one of the group's Top 10 Sweet Vegan Treats on a list aimed at Valentine's Day diners. The Omaha restaurant, owned by Isa Chandra Moskowitz, is included on the list with cafes from cities such Philadelphia, Denver and Baltimore.

It has a graham cracker crust filled with coconut mousse, topped with pineapple, toasted coconut, coconut whip and a cherry. 

"PETA's top 10 list is a love letter to the eateries that whip up sweet treats without harming chickens, cows or any other animals," national PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release.

Vegan foods are made with no saturated animal fat and cholesterol. Others desserts on the list include mini cannoli, turtle cake and a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

Modern Love is located at 3157 Farnam St. in Midtown Crossing. 

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

