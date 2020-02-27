20190929_biz_aksarben_pic_cm004 (copy)

A new restaurant has opened and another has closed at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village near 60th and Center Streets.

Locally owned Nori Sushi began serving earlier this week. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls, rice and veggie bowls, orange chicken and tuna-salmon poke bowl entrées, salads and appetizers such as egg rolls and edamame.

The new eatery is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

It replaces ACTQ, which originated in New Orleans, then opened locations in Brooklyn and Omaha. The taco and roti restaurant was one of the original 10 tenants at the Inner Rail, which opened in October, and it’s the first to close.

